It is so easy to cook up stories when a project is in its infancy.No one will bother to refute the wildest conjectures as the team is busy planning .

The most rumour-centric projects of the moment are Tiger Vs Pathaan and Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu in the lead.

An enterprising portal has now come up with a story that Mahesh Babu plays a character based on Hanuman in Rajamouli’s next project to be shot in jungles in various parts of the world.

But when this writer reached out to Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad who is the writer of the Mahesh Babu project, he denied any such mythologization of Mahesh Babu’s character.

“No, his character is not based on Lord Hanuman, or any mythological character,” says Vijayendra Prasad.

A source close to the project adds, “Only Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have been decided. Any other addition to the cast or crew you read about is manufactured. Mahesh Babu plays a contemporary character in a the fast-paced jungle adventure.”