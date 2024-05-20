Yami Gautam Dhar & Aditya Dhar welcome their first child, a baby boy; also reveal his name

Congratulations are in order for the Dhar family, as filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actress-wife, Yami Gautam Dhar have confirmed that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

That’s right. As one would remember, Gautam Dhar went on to confirm the news of her being pregnant three months ago at the trailer launch of Article 370.

And now, the couple has welcomed the arrival of their little wonder. In a special post, Aditya Dhar Films Instagram page and Gautam Dhar’s page put up, they went on to write,

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.

As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.

As one can see, they also revealed the name of their son, ‘Vedavid’ and also confirmed that their son was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya, hence the presumed date of his birth date would be 10th May 2024.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations