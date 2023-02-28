Yami Gautam is one of the most loved and admired actresses that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has over the years proven her mettle on many occasions in the last in all these years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end manages to win hearts and get a lot of love and affection for real. Right now, Yami Gautam is winning the hearts of everyone with her latest project ‘Lost’ and well, no wonder, we love it. However, amidst all this, Yami Gautam has now shared a shocking tale involving herself.

As per the latest media reports in Hindustan Times, she was quoted as saying,

“Aaj kal koi aise le k video bana raha hoga (These days anyone can record a video anytime, without consent). Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people wanna come and visit and talk. And, I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. A video of…it was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog… “It may seem I’m so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody,” the actor added. Puja quipped, “And encourage others to do it.”

Yami further added,

“Which they did. They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay.”

