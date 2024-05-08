Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Director Sangeeth Sivan Dies At 61

Popular Indian director Sangeeth Sivan, who directed Malayalam and Hindi films, died in Mumbai at the age of 61. He worked with South star Mohanlal in his Malayalam films and directed Hindi films like Zor and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The director was admitted to the hospital when he took his last breath on Wednesday, 8th May.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media handle X and posted a note paying his last tribute, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory…”

Sangeeth Sivan was the eldest son of photographer and cinematographer Sivan and the brother of Santosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan. The director marked his debut with the film 1990. Besides that, he has made Bollywood films like Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum m, Apna Sapna Money Money, and others.