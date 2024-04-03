Movies | News

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has begun shooting, although none of the supposed stars of the show—Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash—are part of the inaugural shooting

KGF Star Yash has indeed agreed to play Ravan in the 360-crore budgeted adaptation of the Ramayan. But he will not be seen in Part 1 of the 3-Part feature film omnibus.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has begun shooting, although none of the supposed stars of the show—Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash—are part of the inaugural shooting.

A source close to the project informs, “(Producer) Namit Malhotra wanted to start the shooting on his birthday(2 April).So they kind of rushed the shooting. It is only minor scenes with junior artistes.”

About the stars joining the shooting, “There is no clarity as yet on that except for the fact that Yash has finally consented after months of dilly dallying. He is playing Ravan. But he will make an appearance only in the second feature film. They plan to release three separate films, and Ravan will not be part of the first film. Yash will shoot for Ramayan after he finishes shooting for Geetu Mohandas’s film Toxic.”