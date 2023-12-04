“Yes, I Am Doing A Bengali Film,” The Ethereal Raakhee Gulzar On Her Return To Acting

Good news for fans of the enigmatic Raakhee Gulzar. This week when her daughter Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur opened in theatres, Raakhee Gulzar has decided to return to acting.

Speaking exclusively to me Raakheedi says, “Ye, I am doing another Bengali film after five years. If you remember I had done a Bengali film Mukti in 2018. Normally I’d say no to any acting offer, no matter how tempting. But when the director of Mukti had told me that he was doing a screen adaptation of Moti Nandy’s classic novel Bijolibalar Mukti I agreed to make an exception .It was a very topical subject. It touched on communal and caste issues and also on the rights and privileges of a 70-year old Brahmin widow.”

Now, Raakhedi returns to Bangla cinema with Amar Boss, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

Says the serene actress. “Given a choice, I would rather be away from the public eye comfortably ensconced in my farmhouse. But the co-directors Nandita and Shibo were adamant and I really liked the script. We are likely to start shooting in January.”

Should we consider this a new beginning in Raakheedi’s career?

“Nothing like that. I was always a reluctant actress. I still am,” her laughter reverberates in the air.