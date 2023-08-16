ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

What Freedom Means To Me, Bollywood Explains

Independence to me is a precious gift that comes my way because of the struggles and sacrifices made by thousands of those who paved the way so I could walk the talk.

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Aug,2023 10:51:15
What Freedom Means To Me, Bollywood Explains 843057

Independence has different connotations for different individuals in Bollywood.

Says Shabana Azmi,“Independence to me is a precious gift that comes my way because of the struggles and sacrifices made by thousands of those who paved the way so I could walk the talk. I value what I have and will do everything in my power so that I pass on the gift to those who have come after me .

The incredibly reclusive Raakhee Gulzar who was born on August 15 has a different take on freedom . “I am one of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight Children. I was born on the same day and same year when Bharat Mata got her freedom.I was born during the pangs of Partition and the birth of a new nation. For me , freedom means the freedom to make individual choices that are beneficial to the entire community and nation.I value my personal space. In order to be a good citizen one must first respect oneself. When I listen to Lataji’s Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai I feel a surge of freedom.”

Veteran actor filmmaker Manoj Kumar who has given us some of Hindi cinema’s most patriotic films like Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim says, “I could make films genuinely patriotic films because I valued India’s freedom. My Upkar was based on Lal Bahadur Shastri slogan Jai jawan jai kissan. Unless and until every farmer in India gets the opportunity to plough his land , sow seeds and grow his crop, there can be no freedom. My Roti Kapada Aur Makaan was about rampant unemployment. People tell me the film is still so relevant. There is still no job for every youngster. Until that happens, there can no no true freedom.”

Shatrughan Sinha feels freedom is not a personal issue. “It means we must respect every individual regardless of cast, creed, community or nationality.To discriminate on the basis of personal or political prejudices goes against every tenet of freedom.”

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt values his freedom above everything else. “Let me quote you Nelson Mandela: ‘For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.’ As for me, freedom mean to live life on my own terms. To refrain from imposing my will upon others and to resist the imposition of another’s will upon me.”

Actress-activist Nandita Das feels there can be no freedom in a society where there is injustice. “Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. How can one celebrate freedom when there are so many who are still imprisoned by poverty, violence and discrimination. But I’m an optimist so Woh Subah Kabhi Toh Ayegi….”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“How can I talk to my dad about it?,” Sunny Deol opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRPK, read 841086
“How can I talk to my dad about it?,” Sunny Deol opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRPK, read
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read 839210
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read
Shatrughan Sinha On His ‘Most Favourite’ Mumtaz As She Turns A Year Older On July 31, 2023 839206
Shatrughan Sinha On His ‘Most Favourite’ Mumtaz As She Turns A Year Older On July 31, 2023
Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Indian Flag At The Melbourne Film Festival 837653
Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Indian Flag At The Melbourne Film Festival
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again 837179
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again
Shatrughan Sinha On His Long Association With The Deol Family 819446
Shatrughan Sinha On His Long Association With The Deol Family
Latest Stories
Here's how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day 843081
Here’s how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!" 843073
Unveiling the ‘Spirit of Fighter’: The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film ‘Fighter’ on Independence Day!”
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative 'Roots' under Earthsky Pictures 843071
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative ‘Roots’ under Earthsky Pictures
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar 843070
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll! 843064
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation 843062
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation
Read Latest News