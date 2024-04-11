Zeenat Aman says live-in relationships is recommended for new-age couples before marriage

Veteran female actor Zeenat Aman has seemingly managed to reinvent herself and despite not remotely belonging to this generation that is obsessed with social media, she has shown her Instagram game by just being honest, articulate and an absolute delight.

Recently, Aman took to Instagram yet again and shared some strong relationship advice for the younger generation. In her post, Aman ‘strongly recommended’ for modern couples to consider a live-in relationship before marriage, highlighting the crucial role of compatibility and mutual understanding between partners.

Her post read, “One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared – if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

“It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short – are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (What will people say),” she added.

Along with the advice, Aman also shared pictures of herself with her rescued dog Lily. When it comes to her professional front, Aman is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with the film, Bun Tikki alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.