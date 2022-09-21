Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who moved to producer with the Salman Khan-starring film “Dabangg,” has enlisted renowned actress Raveena Tandon for his upcoming social drama “Patna Shukla.” He says: “Even though it’s a social drama, the movie was filmed that way because our production company believes in delighting its viewers. So “Patna Shukla” contains every component an Indian audience would like to watch.

Arbaaz Khan, who is best known for his antagonistic roles in “Daraar” and “Qayamat: City Under Threat,” was also in “Shootout at Lokhandwala,” “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,” and a number of other films. Today the actor took his fans to Instagram to share a newspaper interview page. He said, “I’ve been wanting to explore this genre for a long time. The film will have several elements to keep the audience thoroughly entertained.” The actor is all set, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the film.

He is achieving great success, and fans love to see him as a producer and watch his film. The actor has given several hit films as an actor and has impressed us with his acting skills. He captioned his post, “PATNA SHUKLA. “An Arbaaz Khan Production rolls this November 2022. Starring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik.”

