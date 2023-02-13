Sara Ali Khan, who garnered a lot of positive reviews for her performance in debut movie Kedarnath, is currently holidaying in Australia. Recently, the Simba actress took to Instagram and shared fun vacation photos. Sharing a bundle of pictures from the trip, the actress wrote, “Sara in Sydney …& a minute in Melbourne ☀️”.

Away from the chaos of everyday life, the actress has escaped for a quick vacation to Australia for a much-needed break. In the photos, Sara looked no less than a bundle of happiness. From getting all goofy, and clicking candid moments to dishing out major style goals, the actress, the actress is surely making the most of her vacation. Check below!

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in lead role. She has another project with Vicky, which has been helmed by Laxman Utekar. She has also wrapped shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Sara will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. She also has Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan where she would be essaying the role of a freedom fighter based on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

