Jacqueliene Fernandez Is The Cutest Fairytale Princess, Here’s Proof!

Jacqueliene Fernandez joined Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Aastha Gill, and others on stage at the Dabangg Reloaded Tour. For her appearance, she turned into a fairytale princess wearing a purple mini dress, setting the stage on fire. Jacqueliene is known for her amazing fashion sense, often bringing out-of-the-box collections and treating the onlookers mesmerized. Let’s take a closer look at her.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Fairytale Princess Vibes

To set the stage on fire, Jacqueliene wore a dreamy purple mini dress, and she is looking as gorgeous as ever. The outfit has a jaw-dropping low neckline made with different fabrics and tied with a thread like a show. The spaghetti sleeves embellished with motifs and sequins add a statement touch. The corset bodice, followed by a low hemline skirt made with ruffle details, adds a bouncy touch.

That’s not all! Jacqueliene styled her hair in a sleek comb secured with a braided hair band. With long earrings and an oxidized bracelet, she adds a funky vibe. Her winged eyeliner with purple eye shadow enhances her beautiful eyes. The shiny pink blush with dark nude pink lips complements her appearance. With her quirky expressions and her irresistible charm, Jacqueliene proves to be a fairytale princess. Her cuteness throughout the photos is grabbing our attention and one cannot resist themselves from watching her on loop. The diva is setting goals with her new look, and we cannot resist.