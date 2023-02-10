Vidya Balan is an actress who ruled the industry with her playful roles and characters that always buzzed in the headlines. Her character in the film The Dirty Picture got critical acclaim, and the audience still remembers and counts her as one of her epic films. Vidya Balan loves fashion and embraces different styles regularly. Often she is spotted in ethnic ensembles, but that doesn’t mean she cannot carry out Western outfits. After going through Vidya Balan’s Instagram feed, we found some of her stunning appearances slaying in western dresses, exuding hotness and glamour.

The stunning beauty wore a navy blue satin jacket dress with a thigh-high slit. She styled her appearance with a sleek hairstyle, peach lipstick, and basic eye makeup. In addition, purple toe-point heels elevated her look. Throughout her photo shoot, she stunned her look posing for pictures.

Vidya Balan looked glamorous in a black sequin bodycon dress. The low neckline emphasized her cl*avage. She beautified her appearance with winged eyeliner, maroon lip color, and silver strappy heels added to her glam. While the way Vidya looked into the camera made fans sweat.

Dripping over the beauty of Vidya Balan is this white shirt dress. She kept it simple and scenic without heavy makeup. The loose hair flying in the air, bold eyes, and colored lips rounded her appearance in the picture.

Vidya Balan exuded gorgeousness and a sassy vibe, wearing a brown bodycon dress paired with a matching jacket. A sleek high bun, winged eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and brown lipstick added to her spunky look in the photo.

Recently, Vidya Balan wore a low-neckline dress with thigh-high slit detailing. A pair of golden hoop earrings and golden bangles accessorized her look. High bun, dramatic makeup, and block high heels elevated her look like never before throughout her photoshoot.

