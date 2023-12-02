05 Hidden gems of Bengali cinema that should be in your watchlist!

If are someone who love exciting thrillers that keeps you hooked, Bengali cinema has some gems for you! These films go beyond the usual Hollywood and Bollywood fare, offering a mix of suspense, drama, and unique storytelling. Check out the five exciting Bengali thriller movies that are a must-watch. From Mitin Mashi’s detective skills to the mysterious charm of Nikhonj, the family complexities in Tokhun Kuasachilo, the heartwarming Haami 2, and the suspenseful Chhotolok – each movie promises a gripping story with great direction and a touch of poetry. It’s time to check your watchlist list and experience these films that will keep you hooked from start to finish!

1.Chhotolok [ZEE5]

‘Chhotolok’ is a gripping Bengali web series on ZEE5 that explores the complexities of heartbreak, power struggles, and social conventions. Gaurav Chakraborty plays Raja, a man desperate to escape his failing marriage, leading to a tragic affair with a woman from a lower caste. The story unfolds with her murder, and Indrani Halder portrays Mohor, a powerful politician defending her family’s reputation. The fearless female police officer, Sabitri, brilliantly portrayed, investigates the murder, revealing hidden family secrets and challenging caste and class boundaries. ‘Chhotolok’ is a must-watch, skillfully navigating the twists of human relationships and societal expectations with a compelling storyline of love, betrayal, and the pursuit of justice.

2.Nikhonj [ZEE5]

The recently launched ZEE5’s gripping Bengali story ‘Nikhonj,’ is led by Bengali actors Tota Roychowdhury and Swastika. The story kicks off with Tota’s character, Ramit Sen, growing suspicious as Swastika’s character, an investigating officer and grieving mother, grapples with the unexplained disappearance of her daughter. As the plot unfolds, ‘Nikhonj’ takes you on an interesting journey of mystery, suspicion, and loss, showcasing outstanding performances that have already captured audiences’ attention.

3.Mitin Mashi [Disney+Hotstar]

In ‘Mitin Mashi,’ available on Disney+Hotstar, the kidnapping of Rustam Jariwala’s son, Rounak, turns his world upside down. With a ticking clock of three days, he turns to Detective Mitin Masi for help. Joined by her niece Tupur and husband Partha, Mitin races against time, unravelling layers of secrets and encountering unexpected twists that heighten the suspense. As the stakes escalate, viewers are pulled into the excitement of solving the mystery. ‘Mitin Mashi’ is more than just a detective story; it’s a journey into the heart of suspense, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its mysterious world.

4.Tokhon Kuasa Chilo [Amazon Prime Video]

In ‘Tokhon Kuasa Chilo,’ streaming on Amazon Prime Video, retired teacher Akhilbabu faces a tough battle against social injustice to protect his family from Sachin, an old student entangled in political mafias. Akhilbabu, determined to understand a story of surprising connections and strength, seeks assistance from Putu, another student, when danger approaches. This film invites viewers to dive into its compelling narrative, showcasing a family bond tested against criminal influence and societal challenges. With an intriguing mix of suspense and determination, ‘Tokhon Kuasa Chilo’ promises an engaging journey that entertains audiences from start to finish.

5.Haami 2 [Sony LIV]

In ‘Haami 2’ on Sony LIV, witness the extraordinary skills of an eight-year-old prodigy with remarkable analytical and mathematical abilities. Sent to compete in a reality show alongside other exceptional children, the film unfolds as an entertaining journey of intellect, entertainment, and intense rivalry. A must-watch for those fascinated by the abilities of young minds, ‘Haami 2’ promises an engaging blend of talent and competition.

Tune in to these Bengali TV shows and films that demand your attention now!