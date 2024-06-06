10 Years of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty! A Film Blending Bravery with a Fine Dose of Entertainment!

Released in 2014, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty clocks 10 years since its release, and it’s worth noting the unforgettable entertainment value the film delivered with its perfect blend of patriotism. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the film starred Akshay Kumar as an army officer and also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan, and Govinda in a special appearance.

The story of Holiday follows an Indian Army officer who arrives in Mumbai on vacation and sets out to hunt down the terrorist leader of a sleeper cell network and deactivate the sleeper cells operating under his command. With a perfect blend of humor, the film portrays the strength, devotion, and dignity of a soldier towards his country. The film fondly evokes the emotion of patriotism with Akshay Kumar’s brilliant performance and includes some amazing daredevil action sequences.

On the 10th anniversary of Holiday, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed his thoughts behind making such a brilliant film. He said, “Holiday was a very new espionage thriller genre that came on scene and it was a smash success. I think the plot, the treatment, the performances, all were so new and so brilliant that it had a huge connect with the audiences straight away. I think it is one of Akshay Kumar’s best performances. What was required for the character was a very cool demeanour and then sudden unpredictable sharpness and intelligence which Akshay managed to bring out so simply and beautifully. Murugadoss sir’s direction, the way he wrote the film, the way he directed the film was absolutely fantastic and everybody, Sonakshi, Freddy, and the other actors, everybody performed brilliantly in whatever parts they had and I think that was the reason the whole concept of sleeper cell coming into Indian cinema was very new and I think that touched the chord with the audience. So, I think over all it was a complete package and we were very sure. Govinda sir cameo was a brilliant cameo in the film. So overall, when we saw the film, in the edits also or when we were reading the script, we all knew that we all have something very special on our hands and I am glad that in 10 years time the film has achieved a kind of cult status in the minds of the audiences.”

Holiday was indeed a wholesome entertainer. While the film had an amazing story, its music album also featured chartbuster songs like “Shaayraana,” “Tu Hi Toh Hai,” “Ashq Na Ho,” “Blame The Night,” and “Palang Tod.” Moreover, the film received unanimous love from the audience and rave reviews from critics. It also ruled the box office and was a huge blockbuster of the year.