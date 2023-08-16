ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill

The Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was one of the legendary heroes who has etched his name in the hearts of the people of India forever with his bravery and his heroic acts.

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 11:16:53
16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill 843060

The Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was one of the legendary heroes who has etched his name in the hearts of the people of India forever with his bravery and his heroic acts. While it’s very less to present him with a thankful gesture for his heroic act, Eastern Coalfields Limited back then declared 16th November as Rescue Day.

It’s indeed a very great initiative to pay tribute to the life of Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill. 16th November is also named as the Rescue Day, A day to remember this unsung hero whose story is less known to the people. This is indeed a very remarkable tribute to a hero of our nation who is a pride and inspiration to the county.

Hailing from Sathiala in Amritsar, Jaswant Singh Gill was born on November 22, 1937, and was a coal mining officer who single-handedly saved miners lives during the 1989 coal mine collapse in Raniganj, West Bengal. This happened to be India’s first Coal mine Rescue.

16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill 843059

Besides, Jaswant Singh Gill won India’s highest Bravery Award ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’ by the Honorable President of India in 1991. He also has received two honorary reflections in respect of his accomplishment of rescuing coal workers. The All India Human Rights Council has given him the ‘Legend of Bengal’ award for 2022, and RN Talks LLP, a business platform that encourages young people in the country, has given him the ‘Vivekanand Karamveera’ award for 2023.
The Rescue operation has also been mentioned in the World Book of Records as the ‘World’s largest coal mine rescue operation’ and in the Limca Book of Records as a national record.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Late Jaswant Singh Gill - A Couragious and Brave Hero That We All Need 842447
Late Jaswant Singh Gill – A Couragious and Brave Hero That We All Need
Latest Stories
Here's how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day 843081
Here’s how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!" 843073
Unveiling the ‘Spirit of Fighter’: The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film ‘Fighter’ on Independence Day!”
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative 'Roots' under Earthsky Pictures 843071
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative ‘Roots’ under Earthsky Pictures
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar 843070
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll! 843064
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation 843062
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation
Read Latest News