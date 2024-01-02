2024RulePushpaKa! Makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes Happy New Year to the audiences!

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is one of the most highly anticipated films to come out of Indian cinema this year. The excitement among the audience reached new heights when the makers released the first glimpse and poster of the film on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. This created a nationwide phenomenon and left the audiences yearning for more. As we step into the New Year, the makers are all set to build up the excitement for the release of Pushpa this year.

Taking the anticipation of the masses high, the makers of Pushpa 2:The Rule convey their wishes to the fans and confirm the arrival of the action entertainer on August 15, 2024. Sharing the post, the makers captioned –

A nationwide audience is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Allu Arjun as the iconic character Pushpa on the big screen. The movie Pushpa The Rise has created a lot of excitement and frenzy among everyone, and the anticipation for the release is at an all-time high.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media and will be released on August 15, 2024.