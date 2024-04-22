5 most loved films in comedy genre by Ektaa R Kapoor

Ektaa R Kapoor stands as a trailblazer, especially when it comes to comedy. The producer has always been known as the pioneer of making unique concepts in her films, which are bound to break the stereotypes of society. Through her various productions, she effortlessly blends laughter with introspection, offering audiences a delightful yet thought-provoking experience. Let us look at the comedy films of Ektaa R Kapoor which have to be on your watchlist.

Thank you for coming

Ektaa R Kapoor’s comedy-drama Thank You for Coming sets a groundbreaking path in the realm of Indian Cinema. Though it’s a sex comedy it addresses the social messages regarding the issues of women’s peer pressure and how it’s absolutely okay for a woman to not have an orgasm making the film one of the exciting comedy dramas of the year 2023. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, and others.

Veere Di Wedding

With Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor broke barriers in the comedy genre for several reasons. It challenged societal norms by portraying four female protagonists navigating through life’s challenges with humor and authenticity. More than that the film fearlessly tackled taboo subjects such as female sexuality, marriage, and friendship dynamics, contributing to a more open dialogue on these topics. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer film set a new standard for comedy films by prioritizing women’s perspectives and experiences in a genre often dominated by male voices.

Dream Girl 1 and 2

The film redefined the comedy genre with its innovative premise and witty storytelling. The film introduced audiences to a unique concept of a male protagonist, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who effortlessly impersonates a female voice over the phone, leading to hilarious situations. The film also stood out for its sharp dialogue and clever humor, showcasing a blend of wit and social commentary rarely seen in mainstream Bollywood comedies.

Pagglait

Unlike conventional slapstick comedies, ‘Pagglait’ explores the complexities of grief and societal expectations with sensitivity and depth. The film uses humor as a tool to navigate through serious themes, offering a refreshing perspective on loss and personal growth. Through its unique thought-provoking narrative, the Sanya Malhotra starrer film sets a new standard for comedy films, emphasizing the power of storytelling to provoke laughter and reflection simultaneously.