7 films in 3 years : Yami Gautam gets it right!

The Indian entertainment industry is a hub of several stars who have proved their mettle by picking subjects and films of good choice and cementing their own position in the industry.. Among them, Yami Gautam is one of the leading actresses of today who established her position in the industry purely based on her talent and the choices she has been making for several years. The choices she made in the last three years demonstrate her sensibility as an artist, and she has also struck a great balance between the theatrical and OTT mediums by delivering consecutive good-subject films and successful ventures.

While her choices of content-backed films go long, the actress delivered a mass film ‘Kaabil’ starring Hrithik Roshan that is laced with a strong story that has emotions at its core. Following this, she played an important role in ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’. The military action drama film was based on actual events, and the actress played a powerful character in the film, which garnered unanimous love and praise from every corner. In the same year, when URI was released, she switched her craft and headlined a social comedy film ‘Bala’ in which she appeared in a completely different avatar that was loved by the audiences.

The choice of Yami’s content-based film is not restricted to the theatrical medium, as in recent years she boomed the digital platform by giving three consecutive highs on content-oriented films that include Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga. All three films have been accepted by audiences, and she boomed the OTT platform with a variety of content. Besides this, she gave Indian Cinema one of the biggest hits this year with the theatrical release ‘OMG 2’. The film went on to earn more than 150 crores at the box office, and her work was bestowed with the love and praise of the masses. This shows that the leading actress has maintained consistency as a performer in herself and despite giving back-to-back content-oriented films, she never lets the actor in herself away and has maintained the success ratio as well as top-rated performance ratio in her evolving career.

The above films and choices made by Yami Gautam distinguish her from the other talents and establish her as the leading lady who always offers content-backed films, keeping in mind her wide range of fan following and audience base