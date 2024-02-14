A hard-hitting aggressive teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is out now, giving a glance to the emotional cry of a mother!

The makers of ‘The Kerala Story’ have come up with another spine-chilling tale called ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The first poster and teaser of the film have already created a buzz among the audience, with many expressing their excitement to watch it on the big screen on social media. To further pique the audience’s interest, the makers have released a second teaser that showcases the emotional cry of a mother, taking the viewers deeper into the world of Bastar after an aggressive promo.

The second teaser for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Bastar: The Naxal Story” has been released. It tells the story of a mother who is seeking revenge against the Naxals after they brutally killed her family. The teaser captures the intense emotions of the mother, and her desperation to make sure her cry for justice is not ignored. The impactful dialogues and the terrifying background music build up the tension, making the prospect of watching the real story on the big screen even more exciting. As the first-ever film that takes an anti-Naxal stance, “Bastar: The Naxal Story” is expected to reveal some hard-hitting truths about the Naxals that have never been seen on the big screen before.

The teaser says it all that the ‘The Kerala Story’, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life.

Moreover, as this is just a glimpse, the excitement is at its peak to watch, the entire film and the incidents that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen are going to present to the masses in the film.

The upcoming film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, with co-production by Aashin A. Shah. The film stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The worldwide theatrical release of the movie is scheduled for March 15, 2024.