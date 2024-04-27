A local Singaporean tea stall vendor, heaped praise on Yami’s performance in Article 370! The actress responded, “Such genuine gestures and reactions are immensely heartwarming”

Yami Gautam’s latest cinematic endeavor, “Article 370,” has transcended its national impact to resonate globally, showcasing the power of storytelling to bridge cultural gaps and ignite meaningful discussions. Yami’s presence and extraordinary performance added commercial viability to the film, and it was a major hit at the ticket window. After a successful theatrical run, Yami’s performance got a massive response again from the fans and the audiences on the digital release.

A testament to its worldwide influence surfaced in the form of a heartfelt message from a local tea stall vendor in Singapore, whose video expressing admiration for the film and its lead actress garnered attention online.

In the video, the tea stall vendor conveyed his genuine appreciation for “Article 370,” admitting his limited knowledge of Kashmir prior to watching the film. He expressed how the movie enlightened him about the region, praising Yami Gautam’s stellar portrayal and vowing to follow her future projects ardently.

Sending a special message to the leading actress, Yami Gautam, he says, “I saw your movie, and it really excites me. I don’t know much about Kashmir, but this is the first time i saw something, so to me, it was so enlightening.”

Talking about Yami’s acting, he said, “I loved acting, I love you. You did your best. I’m going to watch all your movies from now on. Yami, all the best. Keep on, keep at it.”

Yami Gautam, touched by the unexpected acknowledgement, took to her social media platforms to share the heartfelt message with her fans and followers. She said, “A well-wisher of ours sent us a video featuring a very sweet gentleman, a tea vendor from Singapore, who shared his thoughts about our film Although he couldn’t recall my name, but apparently he referred to me as “the one with all the guns.” Such genuine gestures and reactions are immensely heartwarming… It feels wonderful how our film #Article370 has touched millions of hearts and enlightened them. Forever grateful for the love and support. Thank you. ”

A well-wisher of ours sent us a video featuring a very sweet gentleman, a tea vendor from Singapore, who shared his thoughts about our film 😊 Although he couldn't recall my name, but apparently he referred to me as "the one with all the guns." Such genuine gestures and reactions… pic.twitter.com/vRxSlRXbkp — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 27, 2024

As the applause continues to echo and the accolades pour in, Yami Gautam, through her remarkable performances, continues her winning streak with her bold choices. Her choice of films, beyond mere entertainment, serves as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and reflection, reinforcing Yami Gautam’s position as one of India’s most talented and impactful artists.

Meanwhile on the work front Yami Gautam will be seen in Dhoom Dhaam.