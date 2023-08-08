A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan.

In 1978, the public was introduced to Don, played by the renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan. The first film remains popular even today, and now, Excel Entertainment is thrilled to announce the return of Farhan Akhtar as the director of Don. Known for his previous successful action movies with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, Akhtar is set to push the limits of storytelling once more with Don 3.

The entire nation has been eagerly waiting for the third installment of the highly successful franchise. It was known to be in the making and now, producer-director-writer Farhan Akhtar has announced a fresh take on the beloved antagonist.

Taking to his social media, Farhan shared a note hinting at a new era of Don, asking audiences to watch this space for more..

Throughout the decades, the beloved franchise has undergone various redefined versions that have brought action and adventure to new levels. It has become a matter of national concern to know who will take on the role of Don next, as this character has always been portrayed by legendary and versatile talents. Mr. Bachchan was known for his ‘angry young man’ image, while Shah Rukh Khan transitioned from his lover boy identity to play the charismatic villain. The question remains: who will be the next to step into Don’s shoes?

This is a significant announcement that has generated a lot of anticipation. It promises to revolutionize the action genre and make a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry. Stay tuned for further updates.