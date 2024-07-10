A victim of Kashmir genocide expressed the impact of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in front of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri! Give it a watch!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a filmmaker who has always delivered an impactful cinema that has touched the hearts of the audience. The biggest example of this is indeed “The Kashmir Files,” in which the filmmaker brought to light the reality of the Kashmiri Pandits and their genocide in Kashmir. The film not only created a stir upon its release but also left a significant impact on the audience, particularly on the Kashmiri Pandits. Evidence of this was seen when a victim of the Kashmir genocide expressed how he lived the movie as a Kashmiri Pandit himself.

In a recent interview, a victim of the Kashmir genocide, Vishal Raina, came to tears while expressing how many Kashmiri Pandits like him experienced “The Kashmir Files.” He later came on stage and touched the director’s feet in respect. The director, in return, gave respect and hugged the man and referred to them as India’s real soldiers. The director further confirmed that the story they started with “The Kashmir Files” will continue with his upcoming film “The Delhi Files.” He also added that if “The Kashmir Files” has highlighted their troubles, “The Delhi Files” will address those troubles and warn people that if we do not become aware now, there will be more Kashmir’s in India.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the video on his social media and wrote –

“Last week in Chandigarh, I met Vishal Raina – a victim of Kashmir genocide. Watch what transpired.”

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his next, ‘The Delhi Files’. After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on ‘The Delhi Files’.