Abhinay Deo’s directorial ‘Savi’ featuring Divya Khossla Trailer Date Unveiled For 21st May – Don’t Miss Out On This

As anticipation continues to build for Abhinay Deo’s highly anticipated directorial venture, Savi, the makers have released a gripping poster announcing the trailer release date – 21st May. Featuring Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in an unseen avatar, the poster has ignited curiosity amongst the audience, eager to unravel the mysteries hidden within the film’s narrative.

The divided grid poster showcases an intriguing frame of three – in the center, Harshvardhan Rane is trapped in a jail, while on one side Divya is bubbly and cheerful, on the other, she has a bloody nose, hinting at the intense and thrilling journey that awaits audiences.

Following the cryptic glimpses provided by the teasers, and recent release of the song “Humdum” showcasing the lead actors, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane’s upcoming nurturing chemistry, the anticipation for the trailer amongst the audience has heightened.

With the trailer just around the corner, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to find the mystery behind Savi’s extraordinary journey. Don’t miss your chance to catch the trailer on 21st May and uncover the secrets hidden within Savi, releasing in theaters near you on 31st May.