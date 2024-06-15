Success Story Unveiled: “Savi” Emerges as a Box Office Success

Directed by Abhinay Deo and featuring Divya Khossla in a leading role, “Savi” has proven to be a significant success story at the box office. Since its release on May 31st, the film has gained momentum, achieving a commendable collection of Rs 18.05 crore worldwide. This performance highlights its appeal and acceptance among audiences.

Financially, “Savi” was produced with careful planning. The total cost of production amounted to Rs 28.50 CR (24CR + 4.50 CR P&A), despite these investments, the film’s digital rights were sold at Rs 18 crores, satellite rights were sold at Rs 8 crores, music rights earned Rs 4 crores and ended up collecting Rs 18.05 crore worldwide gross

With a worldwide gross of Rs 18.05 crore, “Savi” has proven profitable, demonstrating effective financial management and strategic marketing. Its return on investment showcases its ability to leverage strong theatrical performance and resonate with its target audience effectively.

Audience reception has been overwhelmingly positive, driven by Divya Khossla’s impactful portrayal and the engaging storyline. The film’s success can be attributed to positive word of mouth .

In conclusion, “Savi” stands as a testament to the power of engaging storytelling and effective filmmaking. Divya Khossla’s performance and the ensemble cast’s contributions have played a pivotal role in its triumph. As “Savi” continues to garner acclaim and financial success, it underscores the enduring appeal of well-crafted narratives in contemporary cinema.