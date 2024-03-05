Adah wanted to learn the basic nuances of jungle warfare,” says Sudipto Sen on the preparation of Adah Sharma’s character in Bastar: The Naxal Story

The teaser and posters had a significant focus on IPS Neerja Madhvan’s character, played by the talented actress Adah Sharma. Adah’s portrayal of the character was noteworthy, earning her praise from the audience for her perfection and sincerity.

Adah Sharma prepared very hard for the character she is playing in the film and throwing lights on the same. Filmmaker Sudipto Sen said, “Adah went to Bastar, as she wanted to take blessings from Danteswari Mata, which is the most reckoning temple in Bastar. People of Bastar believe that all auspicious work needs the blessings of Danteswari Mata.”

Continuing the same, he said, “Adah wanted to learn the basic nuances of jungle warfare and arms handling and also wanted to meet women in the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police who are actually fighting battles on the ground.”

The anticipation among the masses to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team behind ‘The Kerala Story’ is very high.

The film presents Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film, and her glimpses in the teaser have filled everyone with goosebumps.

In the teaser, the makers have exposed the truth about the number of martyrs and how pseudo-intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country, funded by China.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures has produced ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, with Aashin A. Shah as the co-producer. The lead role in the film will be played by Adah Sharma, and it is directed by Sudipto Sen. It is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024, across cinemas worldwide.