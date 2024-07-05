After collecting 700 Cr. plus, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is all set to create mayhem in Japan with its grand release!

‘Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has indeed created a phenomenon upon its release. The Prashanth Neel directorial not only captivated audiences’ hearts but also dominated the box office with its whopping box office collections. Having set records upon its release globally and collecting 700 cr worldwide, it is now released in Japan, spreading its impact beyond the boundaries.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster of the film featuring Prabhas on it. They announced the film’s release in Japan and jotted down the caption –

“Watch Salaar: Part 1 – CeaseFire in a theatre near you!

#SalaarCeaseFire is now in cinemas across Japan!”

Prabhas is on a dream run, as the actor’s recent releases have struck gold at the box office. With the phenomenal success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, followed by the latest blockbuster Kalki, Prabhas has proven his versatility and appeal to audiences worldwide.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.