Another winner from Hombale Films! Raghu Thatha is garnering love from all across and ruling at the box office!

Hombale Films has consistently delivered interesting, engaging, captivating, and appealing content to audiences. With films like the K.G.F franchise, Kantara, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and many more, they have set examples of success and changed the dynamics of entertainment in India. Continuing this streak, they have released yet another amazing film, Raghu Thatha, which is currently winning the hearts of audiences and is also doing great business at the box office.

At the recent National Awards announced, Hombale Films bagged four National Awards including Best Actor award won by Rishab Shetty, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Kantara, Best Kannada Film & Best Action Direction to stunt Choreographer for KGF Chapter 2 and Best Action Direction Award bagged by Anbariv.

Hombale Films shared a video on their social media capturing the audience’s enthusiastic response after watching the film on the big screen. The audience is loving Keerthy Suresh’s performance, the music, the characterization, and have called it a total entertainer. Along with this video, they captioned it:

“Amazing response for #RaghuThatha from all age groups

Enjoy the wholesome entertainer in cinemas near you!”

View Instagram Post 1: Another winner from Hombale Films! Raghu Thatha is garnering love from all across and ruling at the box office!

With the release of Raghu Thatha on this Independence Day, Hombale Films has once again delivered outstanding content to audiences. Directed by Suman Kumar, the film is a hilarious story of a rebellious young woman, Kayalvizhi, who is forced to choose between principle and patriarchy.

Remarkably, Hombale Films has delivered massive hits in different territories. They had delivered KGF franchise and Kantara in Kannada, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in Telugu and now they entered in Tamil with Raghu Thatha with a huge success.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.