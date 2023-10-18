Movies | Releases

After Thank You For Coming, yet another prestigious moment comes in for Ektaa R. Kapoor with the premiere of her next The Buckingham Murders at the London Film Festival

Ektaa R. Kapoor is undeniably the content zcarina of the Indian entertainment industry. The leading producer has been breaking stereotypes and delivering distinctive genres of stories about various important subjects with universal appeal.

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Oct,2023 19:39:23
After Thank You For Coming, yet another prestigious moment comes in for Ektaa R. Kapoor with the premiere of her next The Buckingham Murders at the London Film Festival 862527

Ektaa R. Kapoor is undeniably the content zcarina of the Indian entertainment industry. The leading producer has been breaking stereotypes and delivering distinctive genres of stories about various important subjects with universal appeal. Recently, after hoisting the flag with ‘Thank You For Coming’, which premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on September 15, 2023, her forthcoming and much-awaited ‘The Buckingham Murders’ premiered at the London Film Festival winning hearts and appreciation from the audiences.

After representing Indian cinema at the grand red carpet premiere of the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and receiving unanimous love across the globe for the female-oriented subject Thank You For Coming, this is another big victory for the producer, Ektaa R. Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is another diverse genre to which she is tapping into.

Venturing into all kinds of content, genres, arcs and flavours of films, this Indian Producer is only set to make it bigger, better and reach larger audiences across the globe. Ektaa R. Kapoor’s dedication to venturing into all facets of content, genres, story arcs, and cinematic flavors is truly commendable. Her ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on their hearts demonstrates her unwavering commitment to bringing captivating stories to life. With each project, Kapoor continues to prove that she is set to make Indian cinema even more significant on the global stage, reaching larger and more diverse audiences across the world.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of 'Thank You For Coming' Release 856205
Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of ‘Thank You For Coming’ Release
Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana made its phenomenal entry in the 100 Cr. club 850993
Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana made its phenomenal entry in the 100 Cr. club
'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free' offer is now open for Ektaa R. Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana! Book Your Tickets Now! 849733
‘Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free’ offer is now open for Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana! Book Your Tickets Now!
Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy 848666
Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India’s List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy
Ektaa R Kapoor's and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 collection figures jump on the second Sunday: Total collection stands at 86.16 Cr. at the box office 848455
Ektaa R Kapoor’s and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 collection figures jump on the second Sunday: Total collection stands at 86.16 Cr. at the box office
Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana surpasses numbers and breaks rules on first Thursday collection! Leading up to a total of 67 Cr. 847748
Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana surpasses numbers and breaks rules on first Thursday collection! Leading up to a total of 67 Cr.

Latest Stories

Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862519
Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi!
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain 862512
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain
Anshula Kapoor Enjoys 'Pool Date' With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos 862449
Anshula Kapoor Enjoys ‘Pool Date’ With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos
My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor of all: 862489
My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor amongst all: Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj 862481
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj
5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance 862474
5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance
Read Latest News