‘After the thunderous response to Hamare Baarah teaser- Get ready for the romantic song ‘Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon’! The Song Out Tomorrow

The hard-hitting teaser of ‘Hamare Baarah’ has taken everyone by storm ever since its release. The film directed by Kamal Chandra narrates the tale of women’s sufferings and it features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi in the lead roles. Ever since the teaser and the poster were released, the film has hit the right chord and has started conversations at every corner. The teaser introduces the audience with a bold narrative and the reality that has never been said before. The film is carrying hot buzz and following the teaser release, everyone was eager to know what more surprises the makers have in store to offer.

In an exciting update, the makers have announced the release of the first song ‘Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon’. The song will be released tomorrow and is primed to be a romantic track that gives a different flavor to the film and is sung by Sulabh Nagpal and Tripty Sinha. The makers have dropped a teaser poster, and it looks refreshing and makes everyone more excited to watch the film. Talking about the music, the film’s music is composed by Sandeep Batraa while the lyrics are penned by Ozil Dalal and Azeem Shirazi.

This is surely exciting news for everyone as after the successful response to the teaser, the song is primed to take the buzz for the film to a level high. In another update, the film also got a blockbuster response at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where the audiences who watched the film gave a standing ovation which proves its stature and also added another feather to the film’s globally rising buzz.

The film ‘Hamare Baarah’ is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. while Triloki Nath Prasad is serving as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra is directing the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal, while Ajendra Ajay is serving as a creative director

The film set in Uttar Pradesh features the veteran actor Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittash Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad. The film is arriving in cinemas on June 7th, 2024

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.