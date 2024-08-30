After winning the National Award for Best Film, Hombale Films’ Kantara to Re-Release in Theaters!

Hombale Films’ Kantara is set to return to theaters in Maharashtra tomorrow in the Hindi dub, celebrating a significant achievement. This re-release is inspired by the recent prestigious National Award bagged by Rishab Shetty for his lead role as Kaadubettu Shiva in the film, further highlighting the film’s exceptional quality.

Set in a rural village in Karnataka, ‘Kantara’ combines drama, action, and folklore to create a narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The film explores the clash between tradition and modernity, revolving around a fierce land dispute and the mythological elements that bind the community. Rishab Shetty’s portrayal of Kaadubettu Shiva, a character deeply connected to his land and traditions, anchors the film’s intense and emotionally charged story.

‘Kantara’ was a sleeper hit when it released originally and then garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storytelling and authentic portrayal of local traditions. It performed so well that it holds the record for biggest film in terms of collections for week 8 and onwards beating the likes of Baahubali 2 and many others. It has become a cult film since making Kola getting recognised in the entire nation and brought north audience closer the culture of people from Malabar region.

The re-release of the film in Hindi offers fans a chance to experience this acclaimed film once more, along with newcomers wanting to experience the masterpiece after its mega win of National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at 70th National Film Award for the year 2022. Whether you missed it the first time around or want to revisit the magic, the Hindi-dubbed version ensures a wider audience can enjoy the film’s compelling narrative along with Rishab’s extraordinary performance.

Rishab Shetty not only directed and starred in ‘Kantara’, but also co-wrote the script for the film. The movie features notable performances by Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda. The film’s ensemble cast and crew have contributed to its critical success and widespread appeal, making this re-release a must-watch for all.

Moreover, get ready to enjoy a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1.