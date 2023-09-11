Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date!

The wait is finally over! The release date for the highly anticipated movie “Pushpa 2 – The Rule” has been officially announced. Fans can rejoice as the movie will hit cinemas worldwide on August 15th, 2024. The announcement of the release date was accompanied by an official poster, which created a buzz on social media.

This strategic release date, with an extended weekend of Independence Day & Rakshabandhan holidays, will ensure the film the perfect opportunity to maximize the box office.

Fans across India are eagerly anticipating the release of the sequel to Pushpa-The Rise. Allu Arjun was recently honored with the Best Actor award at the 69th National Awards for his performance in Pushpa. The excitement among fans has reached new heights, with Allu Arjun sharing glimpses of the shoot of Pushpa2 on his highly-followed, global Instagram handle. The trade is also eagerly anticipating the unprecedented number of footfalls that Pushpa 2 is expected to generate in cinemas across India.

Pushpa – The Rise has created a historic wave at the box office, making it the turnaround film post-pandemic that brought audiences back to the theatres. Its iconic dialogues, storyline, and addictive music have taken over the nation. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj has become one of the most lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema, resonating with masses across language and strata. The world created by maestro director Sukumar has achieved cult status and has set it up for an even bigger sequel.

The highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2-The Rule will be released in theaters around the world in various languages. The film is directed by the renowned Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and features Icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music for the movie is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.