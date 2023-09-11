Movies | Releases

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date!

Mega Announcement! Get ready for Pushpa 2 The Rule, arriving on big screens on August 15th, 2024! Check out more details below

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Sep,2023 16:57:59
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date! 850564

The wait is finally over! The release date for the highly anticipated movie “Pushpa 2 – The Rule” has been officially announced. Fans can rejoice as the movie will hit cinemas worldwide on August 15th, 2024. The announcement of the release date was accompanied by an official poster, which created a buzz on social media.

This strategic release date, with an extended weekend of Independence Day & Rakshabandhan holidays, will ensure the film the perfect opportunity to maximize the box office.

Fans across India are eagerly anticipating the release of the sequel to Pushpa-The Rise. Allu Arjun was recently honored with the Best Actor award at the 69th National Awards for his performance in Pushpa. The excitement among fans has reached new heights, with Allu Arjun sharing glimpses of the shoot of Pushpa2 on his highly-followed, global Instagram handle. The trade is also eagerly anticipating the unprecedented number of footfalls that Pushpa 2 is expected to generate in cinemas across India.

Pushpa – The Rise has created a historic wave at the box office, making it the turnaround film post-pandemic that brought audiences back to the theatres. Its iconic dialogues, storyline, and addictive music have taken over the nation. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj has become one of the most lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema, resonating with masses across language and strata. The world created by maestro director Sukumar has achieved cult status and has set it up for an even bigger sequel.

The highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2-The Rule will be released in theaters around the world in various languages. The film is directed by the renowned Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and features Icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music for the movie is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rashmika Mandanna keeps ‘swag’ lehenga poses on edge with deep neck blouse 850008
Rashmika Mandanna keeps ‘swag’ lehenga poses on edge with deep neck blouse
Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter 849991
Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter
Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets 849694
Pushpa 2 is on edge! Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from sets
In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree 849053
In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree
Anees Bazmee's directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports] 848020
Anees Bazmee’s directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports]
Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS! 846956
Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS!

Latest Stories

Auto Draft 850561
Working with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Akelli was a fantastic experience: Nishant Dahiya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple 850520
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer's words 850472
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer’s words
Exclusive: Pratham Kanwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan's Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara 850463
Exclusive: Pratham Kanwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan’s Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: REVEALED! Vikrant is Lakshmi’s kidnapper 850464
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: REVEALED! Vikrant is Lakshmi’s kidnapper
Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s first collaboration together ‘Farar’ to premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 850458
Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s first collaboration together ‘Farar’ to premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023
Read Latest News