Amid the shooting of Hombale Films’ “Kantara Chapter 1”, Rishab Shetty attended the divine festivities of Daiva Kola in Mangalore!

Hombale Films’ “Kantara” was a successful movie that received global recognition for showcasing the richness of India’s culture. The film left the audience wanting more from Rishab Shetty, who directed, wrote, and acted in it. Consequently, Shetty announced the prequel, “Kantara Chapter 1,” which has already generated excitement with its thrilling poster unveiling Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar. Recently, the mahurat shoot took place in Anegudde, Kundapur, and Shetty visited the Vajradehi Mutt in Mangalore during the shoot.

Swamiji Vajradehi Shri of Vajradehi Mutt in Mangalore invited Rishab, who visited Daiva Kola. During the visit, discussions revolved around the upcoming movie ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, with Mahishandaya offering his support and encouragement.

In addition to revealing the poster, the creators of ‘Kantara Chapter-1’ have also announced that they are on the lookout for talented artists to join the cast. Thousands of aspiring actors participated in the audition process, and Rishab Shetty and his team are now preparing to start filming.

Rishab Shetty is producing the first chapter of ‘Kantara’, which narrates an incredibly fascinating story about daiva in Tulunad. The prequel is expected to explore the story of the Panjurli in the same region. Throughout the filming process, Shetty is ensuring the utmost respect for the customs and beliefs of Tulunad and its daiva.

