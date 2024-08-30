Amidst the Buzz of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad Re-Release: Revisiting Its Historic Venice Film Festival Premiere

Yesterday, Sohum Shah stirred excitement among fans by sharing a chilling still of himself with Hastar from Tumbbad. The anticipation for the film’s re-release is at an all-time high, and this teaser has only added to the growing buzz.

Amidst this renewed excitement, it’s worth revisiting a significant milestone for Tumbbad. The film made history as the first Indian movie to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. This landmark achievement highlighted the film’s unique narrative and visual style while putting Sohum Shah’s standout role in the international spotlight.

Tumbbad was a standout in the horror-fantasy genre, set in a mythical world and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. Sohum Shah played Vinayak Rao, a man on a treacherous quest for hidden treasure amid dark curses and eerie folklore. His performance was crucial to the film’s acclaimed atmosphere and storytelling.

‘Tumbbad’ went on to receive eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. The film was also a notable success, with critics praising its gripping story, exceptional production design, and striking cinematography. In addition to Sohum Shah’s compelling performance, the cast included Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, both of whom contributed significantly to the film’s atmospheric and haunting narrative.