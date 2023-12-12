An absolute family man, Rishab Shetty encompasses beautiful memories with his family!

While Rishab Shetty has created examples of its success with Kantara, it left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience while creating a phenomenon all across the globe. The first look of Kantara Chapter 1 was recently released truly surprised the nation and garnered immense love from all across leaving them with abundant excitement. While the actor has always kept the audience intrigued, he is also a family man who has always taken time to spend with his family. While the evidence of the same has been witnessed from time to time, now, Rishab was again seen relishing sweet moments with his wife Pragathi Shetty and kids Ranvit and Radhya.

Taking to his social media, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty shared an absolutely adorable family picture with their kids. Donning all traditional attire, they were truly exuding sheer family vibes. They further jotted down the caption –

“Creating a gallery of love through every family-filled moment✨”

Rishab Shetty along with his family never misses a chance to celebrate happiness, festival and whenever time permits he spends time with his son daughter, and wife.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.