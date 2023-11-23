Animal Trailer OUT: Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor’s intriguing pair has left us wanting for more!

The much-anticipated trailer of Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor as lead pair, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobbu Deol has been unveiled. The trailer has left audiences captivated by the surprise chemistry of this new on-screen pairing. The glimpses offered in the trailer have ignited intense curiosity, making this duo the talk of the town and the most exciting pair to watch out for this year.

While the trailer provides only a sneak peek into their characters, it is evident that Rashmika Mandanna’s portrayal of Gitanjali intricately intertwines with the gritty and intense character of Ranbir Kapoor’s Aman. The intriguing dynamic between the two characters promises a rollercoaster of emotions and plot twists.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry, glimpsed through marital moments and familial bliss in the songs, appears not only natural but also magical. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s visionary storytelling seems to have struck gold with this pairing, creating an unparalleled allure for the film.

Animal is slated to hit the silver screen on December 1st, promising an intense and captivating cinematic journey with a fresh and dynamic pairing at its helm.