Announcement of the Day! After Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu Announces her Untitled Projects with Kanika Dhillon

Taapsee Pannu and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon recently shared a video reflecting on their past collaborations and expressing anticipation for the eagerly awaited sequel, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’. The duo also teased about their forthcoming projects, yet to be named.

Sharing the video on social media, Taapsee wrote, We’ve laughed, cried (sometimes while laughing) and filmed together! Now, we’re back with #Phir Aayi HaseenDilruba! Ready for more with real life Dinesh pandit and reel life Haseen Dilruba?! ❤️🌹

Taapsee and Kanika Dhillon have formed a formidable and successful partnership in Bollywood, consistently delivering films that resonate with audiences. Their collaboration on films like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Haseen Dilruba,’ ‘Dunki,’ and now ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba’ has been nothing short of spectacular. This writer-actor duo, both powerful women in their own right, has continually pushed boundaries, bringing unique stories to life on the big screen.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba’ marks the continuation of the successful franchise that began with ‘Haseen Dilruba.’ The film, set to release on 9th August, features Taapsee alongside Vikrant Massey. The audience is eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this thrilling saga, and the chemistry between Taapsee and Kanika Dhillon have already set high expectations.