As Mardaani completes 10 years, actor Avneet Kaur who played ‘Meera’ shares, “it’s very important for every person, men & women both to watch the journeys”

Avneet Kaur has captured everyone’s attention with her glamour. Kaur is one of the most beloved young icons and has a massive following across the nation. Starting her journey at a very young age, she has excelled in various roles.

As Mardaani celebrates its 10th anniversary, Avneet Kaur expresses gratitude and reflects on her experience playing Rani Mukerji’s niece in the film.

Avneet reminisces, “It was an amazing experience because it marked the beginning of my career in movies. Working with Yashraj Films and Rani ma’am was a dream come true! Shanoo Ma’am cast me for it, and everything felt perfect. I learned so much from that project and I still cherish it to this day. I had a little cameo in Mardaani 2 as well, and it will always be special to me. This film has been such a movement in India, addressing many important issues that are happening at present. I believe it’s very important for every person, men & women both to watch the journeys. I’m extremely proud that it’s been 10 years since the film’s release and grateful for the love that it continues to receive.”

Adding another feather to her cap, Avneet is set to make her mark on the international stage with the upcoming film ‘Love in Vietnam’, the first-ever India-Vietnam collaboration. Well, Avneet has a long way to go in Bollywood and we love how splendidly she nails every character.