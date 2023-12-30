As The Year Draws To The End; Here let’s have a look at the milestones achieved by Ektaa R Kapoor

Ektaa R. Kapoor is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, who has made significant contributions as a content creator and pioneer. She is often referred to as the “Content Czarina” and is credited with elevating the level of content in India. Throughout her successful journey in the entertainment world, 2023 was a particularly noteworthy year for Ektaa. She expanded her reach globally and achieved several international accolades. As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look at the awards that Ektaa won in 2023.

1) Emmy Awards

Ektaa R. Kapoor made history this year by becoming the only Indian woman filmmaker to be awarded the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

2) Variety

Continuing her cinematic journey this year, Ektaa R. Kapoor added another feather in the cap by featuring at the International Magzine for the 7th time in a row.

3) She Lists at India Today

Ekta Kapoor has been featured in India Today’s She List, which issued a list of women in the entertainment sector. Several filmmakers and actresses were included, and Ekta Kapoor was among those who made it from Bollywood.

4) Thank you for coming to the Toronto Film Festival.

Ektaa R. Kapoor is known for his path-breaking content and has delivered several films, including Thank You for Coming. The film, produced under the banner of Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji telefilms, was screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

5) Entertainment Personality of the Year

Ekta Kapoor achieved another milestone this year by being featured on the list of Entertainment Personality of the Year at DNA Women’s Achiever’s Awards.

Talking about her milestone journey and achievements, Ektaa R Kapoor said, “The journey for every woman is from conformity to individuality. Hopefully, you get to embark on it young, not at an

age when you have regrets”