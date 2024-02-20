Audiences cheered for Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’! The film received a thumbs-up at the Delhi screening

The anticipation for Kiran Rao‘s upcoming directorial project, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is increasing day by day. The film’s trailer, which features the talented lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, has received an excellent response from fans and audiences alike. It has also generated interest among the masses for the engaging world created by Kiran Rao, in which the story is based on Indian themes.

Following the roaring response to the trailer, the makers hosted a grand screening of the film in Delhi.

The screening in Delhi was attended by Kiran Rao and lead cast members Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. The audience gave the film a roaring response, clapping and praising it.

The comedy-drama left a lasting impression on everyone who watched the film at the Delhi screening. They highly praised the writing, the humor, the social commentary, and the performances of the cast. The movie also struck a chord by evoking the nostalgic feeling of a true entertainer.

This is not the first time; the film has set the stage for victory and won the audience’s hearts. The film even made waves across the globe as it got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Besides this, it received a positive response from the screenings held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bangalore.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie will be released on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. Additionally, Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down some of the dialogues for the film.