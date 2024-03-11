Bastar:The Naxal Story’s ‘Vande Veeram’ song launched with a grand event in the presence of Jawans and their families

Ever since the hard-hitting and thought-provoking trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ has been released, the chatter among the masses for the film has taken its heights. The trailer shows a glimpse of the brutal and unfiltered truth that the makers are going to present in the film.

While the buzz for the film continues to rise and the audiences are eagerly looking to watch the film on March 15th, 2024, the makers have now treated the audiences with the first and most powerful song ‘Vande Veeram’. The song crooned by Javed Ali evokes a sense of patriotism in the masses and takes everyone into a more brutal and nerve-shivering glimpse of the film.

It is clear from the song that the film is going to be beyond what everyone has expected. Despite being bold and courageous, it also promises an emotionally driven content that will leave everyone’s eyes teary.

The makers launched the song today in a launch event which was made special by the presence of the police officers and also the families of Jawans. Following the song launch, the makers also honor the real-life heroes, the cops, and Jawans who protect the nation.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.