Bhansali Music’s first song ‘Sakal Ban’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ is all set for its global launch on Miss World 2024 stage on March 9!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s debut in the world of web series with ‘Heeramandi’ is all set to launch on a global podium. The first song from the web show, titled ‘Sakal Ban’, will be launched on the global stage of Miss World 2024, on March 9.

The first song from SLB’s ‘Heeramandi’, titled ‘Sakal Ban’ will be getting a grand global release on the stage of Miss World 2024, on March 9. This song will also be the first track from Bhansali’s new music label, Bhansali Music. ‘Sakal ban’ will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of ‘Heeramandi’, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

As per the independent industry source, “The first song of ‘Bhansali Music’, ‘Sakal Ban’ which also marks the first song of Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of ‘Miss World’.”

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to enthrall audiences once again with his eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi’. After an outstanding teaser launch, The filmmaker kept the zeal of the web show on the rise by launching the first solo posters of the leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.