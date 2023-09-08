'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free' offer is now open for Ektaa R. Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana! Book Your Tickets Now!

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana has been making its victory at the box office by continuing its phenomenon run. The film has made its phenomenal entry into the elite 100 Cr. club at the worldwide box office and is still counting. Today, the film entered into its third week which is sure to pack a solid punch as the makers of Dream Girl 2 have brought in exciting news for the fans. Marking the third-week entry of the film, the makers have announced by initiating a “Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free” offer for the fans and the audiences.

The offer for ‘One Plus One’ Tickets is going to fetch the mass pockets and the family audiences in large numbers during the coming weekend. The masses love the film and the numbers coming in are proof that the comedy entertainer changed that norm and stamped victory at the ticket window. Moreover, while Dream Girl 2 is enjoying its dream run, the producer Ektaa R Kapoor recently hosted a success bash for the team that saw the presence of the lead Ayushmann Khurrana, along with other cast members Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and the director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Dream Girl 2 opened at 10.69 crores at the box office and became the highest opener for the actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the credit goes to Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms who presented the versatile actor in the two distinctive characters of Karam and Pooja and he nailed the role with his effortless performance.

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinema halls on 25th August 2023.