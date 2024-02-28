Celebrities showered love on Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies post the premiere in Mumbai!

From Kajol to Radhika Apte, celebrities praised Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies! Says, “It’s a gem that you mustn’t mustn’t miss!”

The release of Kiran Rao’s directorial “Laapataa Ladies” is just one day away and the audience is eagerly awaiting it. The makers have conducted screenings of the film across the nation, and it has received tremendous love and appreciation. In Mumbai, a special premiere was held, which was attended by many big Bollywood celebrities.

The entire team of Laapataa Ladies was present at a special premiere of their film in BKC Mumbai, attended by many big Bollywood celebrities. The stars included Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Kajo, Aanand L Rai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sharman Joshi, Radhika Apte, Himansh Kohli, Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Babil Khan, Shruti Seth, and many others who were impressed with the film. After the premiere, these celebrities took to their social media to praise the movie.

Actress Kajol praised the film and further wrote –

“Best of luck @raodyness and #aamirkhan on this super cool looking film!”

Actress Radhika Apte took to her social media and shared the poster of the film and wrote –

“This film is just so wonderful and heartwarming and honest and funny and sweet and kind❤❤❤ it’s a gem that you mustn’t mustn’t miss!”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared his praising words and wrote –

“Sometimes you need to get lost to find yourself in more than many ways…this gem of a film story by @biplabgoswamicinema brilliant screenplay and dialogues by @snehadesaiofficial with additional dialogues by @divynidhisharma says so much in lines and scenes that hit home. @raodyness is a master craftsmanship in bringing out performances and nuances by one and all take a bow. @ss_this_side @nitanshigoelofficial @pratibha_ranta and the icing on the cake is @ravikishann he is so so good.

The casting by @romilcasting is top class. Many congratulations to @aamirkhanproductions @officialjiostudios @raodyness”

Actor Himansh Kohli also wrote –

“The movie really speaks for itself! From the very first scene, I was totally hooked. Can’t remember the last time I enjoyed a film this much. Every actor was spot on, and Ravi Kishen, my fave, nailed the humor as usual. Definitely check out this gem in theaters – you won’t regret it!

@RAVIKISHANN❤”

Actress Shruti Seth also shsred her love for the film and wrote –

“Drop everything and book your tickets to the most heartwarming and enjoyable film of the year. @nitanshigoelofficial @pratibha_ranta

@ss_this_side @ravikishann & the entire cast are the treat to watch But the biggest star of this film is the director Kiran Rao @raodyness It’s a film that’ll stay with you and keep you smiling long after the show

DO NOT MISS IT”

While the film is receiving tremendous love from all across, it would indeed be worth seeing in cinemas. The excitement for its release is even more hyped.

Jio Studios is presenting ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is set to release on March 1st, 2024, under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. Additional dialogues have been penned down by Divyanidhi Sharma.