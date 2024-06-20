Chandu Champion continues to hold its reign on Day 6. Total amounted to 37.12 Cr.!

With all the positive word of mouth Chandu Champion is holding a steady momentum in the box office. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the gripping tale of Murlikant Petkar is winning hearts of the audience across the globe. The film has been receiving tremendous love and support from the audience and critics alike which has eventually made the film hold strong at the box office and after an amazing hold over the first weekend the film has maintained the same on Wednesday.

After collecting 5.40 Cr. on it’s Day 1 Friday, Chandu Champion witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency , the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday with a total of 37.12 Cr.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.