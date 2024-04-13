“Chandu Champion is one of the toughest films,” says Kartik Aaryan as he talks about the transformation he went through for the film

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is one of the biggest releases of the year that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. While the film is going to be a one-of-a-kind grand canvas spectacle, the lead Kartik Aaryan has indeed put his heart and soul into transforming himself for the film.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan graced Neha Dhupia’s ‘No Filter Neha Season Six’. On the show, he talked about the challenges he faced during the making of his next release, Chandu Champion, and called it one of the toughest films.

Elaborating on the same, he said, “Chandu Champion is one of the toughest films that I have done because it has so many elements. Murlikant Petkar Ji’s journey is unlike any other. When I first heard the film, I couldn’t believe it was a true story. He was not associated with one sport alone; there were different sports and different phases in his life. Also, he was an army officer. So, the logline of the film is a man who refuses to surrender.”

Completing the same, he said, “We are showing him at 17 years old, 24 years old, and later. So, you’ll see a complete transformation in me throughout the film. My [fitness] routine was based on how the character had to look—he had to look childlike at one stage and mature in another. The shoot lasted a year, and I didn’t do anything else during that time.”

The film marks Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024.