Chandu Champion’s Steady Climb: 2.15 Cr. on Second Wednesday, Total Hits 64.16 Cr.

Chandu Champion has truly broke the usual box office trend of films registering drop in its weekday. The film is going strong at the box office in its weekdays as well.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan co-produced Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion is indeed one of the most loved films of the year. The remarkable tale of Murlikant Petkar is capturing the hearts of people around. Thanks to fantastic word-of-mouth, the movie has remained strong at the box office. While the film is going strong and collected 2.15 Cr. on its second Wednesday, breaking the trend of usual weekday drops. The film is now standing with the total of 64.16 Cr.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday, and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, and 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday, 6.30 Cr. on Day 9, Saturday, 8.01 Cr. on Day 10, Sunday, 2.1 Cr. on Day 11, Monday, 2.1 Cr. on Day 12, Tuesday and 2.15 Cr. on Day 13, Wednesday.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.