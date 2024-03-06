Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel one of the biggest films of last year continues to create waves across the nation

Hombale Films is the largest production house in Indian Cinema, known for delivering blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend. The year 2023 ended on a high note with Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,’ which not only raised the bar for action sequences, but also for craft and vision. The movie has amassed a huge fan following among the masses, thanks to the characters who hold a special place in their hearts.

Prabhas’ portrayal of the titular and lead character ‘Deva’, also known as Salaar, has gained immense popularity among the masses. His mannerisms, body language, performance, and action sequences have been highly praised by the audience. Even after three months since its release, the impact of the character is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Recently, a female fan of Prabhas created a beautiful water art of his character Deva from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Earlier the film received love from the audiences on the digital release and it gained No.1 positions on the digital platform now the Deva character receiving love clearly shows that the film is among one of the most loved action dramas of 2023.

The powerful climax of the movie kept the audience on the edge of their seat, and it paved the way for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’. There have been recent speculations that Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel are planning to start the production of the highly anticipated sequel in April 2024.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming movie ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’, as people are excited to find out the answers to some of the unanswered questions from the previous film. Additionally, viewers are curious to learn about the reasons behind the separation of Deva and Vardha, who were portrayed as best friends by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, despite their strong bond.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hombale Films is ready to take the masses on the divine ride with the most ambitious Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 starring and directed by Rishab Shetty.