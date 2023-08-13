Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: IWMBuzz
13 Aug,2023 11:44:53
The Allu Arjun-fronted Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated movie to come out of Indian cinema, and following the release of Puhspa: The Rise, the fans and the audiences were eagerly anticipating the first look poster of Icon Star Allu Arjun to come out from the much-awaited sequel. Putting everyone’s wait to the end, the makers released the first look poster of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film on the special occasion of Icon Star’s birthday, and in the latest development, the sensational first look poster has taken the social media world by storm by attaining sensational 7 million likes on Instagram.

Recently the makers announced the news on their social media which says that the first look poster of Pushpa 2 The Rule has become the first-ever Indian first-look poster to attain the sensational record by attaining 7 million likes on Instagram. They further jotted down the caption –

“Icon Star @alluarjun’s NATIONWIDE RULE

#Pushpa2TheRule First Look creates a sensational record

Becomes the first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 MILLION LIKES on Instagram”

Right from its announcement, Pushpa 2 The Rule has left a significant mark on the mind of the audience that went on to create examples of its success, when the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that traveled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities. The anticipation among the masses for the film was well witnessed recently when Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) topped the Ormax Cinematix list of Most awaited Hindi Films. The constant rising madness of Pushpa 2 The Rule has been very fondly proved, Pushpa “Flower Nahi Fire hai”.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

