Continuing the spree of creating waves across the globe, Dunki fervor now reaches Paris – Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has indeed hit the right chords with audiences not just in India but across the globe. While on one hand, the film is attracting a plethora of family audiences, the film has made a special place in the hearts of the worldwide audience who are truly attached to its story. This has made the film shine at prominent places in the foreign land and now it has reached the most prominent places of Paris, the Eiffel Tower, and Arc De Triomphe.

The Dunki mania doesn’t seem to settle down so easily and is continuing the spree of creating history. Continuing the spree of reaching every corner of the world, the film has now reached Paris, Eiffel Tower, and the Arc De Triomphe. Vans showcasing Dunki songs were seen in front of these two prominent landmarks of the City of Light, Paris. The fans were seen getting themselves clicked with the van with the poster of Dunki.

Apart from this, Dunki also became the first Hindi Bollywood film to be showcased in the grand hall of Le Grand Rex, Europe on Christmas Evening. A huge crowd of fans were witnessed outside the biggest cinema of Europe.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.