Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 rewarded versatile talent of the Indian Entertainment Industry across short films, series and feature films

Mumbai, April 24, 2023: Motion Content Group, GroupM’s global content investment and rights management company partnered with Zee Media Network for its Critics’ Choice Awards. Citizens across the country witnessed the grand celebrations of the big win of their favourite actor, actress, screenplay writers etc via their most-trusted Zee Media Network channels (linear & digital) on 14th April 2023.

The ceremony was aired on Zee News, Zee UP UK, Zee Rajasthan, Zee MPCG [ Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh], Zee 24 Kalak, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Hindustan, Zee DNH [Delhi -NCR Haryana] and Zee Salaam. In addition to this, the event was even aired on Zee News Youtube Channel Live and Meta Pages. The event acknowledged the agnostic work of the Indian Entertainment Industry, maintaining the highest level of integrity and evaluated the work of cinema that stood apart in their storytelling. While Rocket Boys star Jim Sarbh, Qala actor Babil Khan, Tillotama Shome, and Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Babil Khan and many others walked the red carpet, this grand ceremony was also graced by some of the popular B-Town celebrities from the Indian film and TV industry.

The most-awaited list of winners was finally announced at the star-studded red-carpet event! List of Indian Entertainment stalwarts who won the prestigious Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 title, are as follows:

Short Film:

Vaishali Naik – 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment (Best Writing)

Xoaher Musavvir – The Silent Echo (Best Cinematography)

Rony David Raj – Night Saloon (Best Actor)

Payel Rakshit – Footprints (Best Actress)

Vaishali Naik – 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment (Best Director)

Suman Sen – The Silent Echo (Best Short Film)

Special Category- Saeed Mirza- (Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema) Web Series:

Faisal Malik- Panchayat S2 (Best Supporting Actor)

Tillotama Shome- Delhi Crime S2 (Best Supporting Actress)

Jim Sarbh – Rocket Boys (Best Actor)

Sakshi Tanwar- Mai (Best Actress)

Kausar Munir, Abhay Pannu- Rocket Boys (Best Writing)

Nikkhil Advani, Abhay Pannu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani – Rocket Boys (Best Web Series)

Feature Films:

Sudeep Chatterjee- Gangubai Kathiawadi (Best Cinematography)

Nishadh Yusuf – Thallumaala (Best Editing)

Jaideep Ahlawat- An Action Hero (Best Supporting Actor)

Shefali Shahn – Darlings (Best Supporting Actress)

Raichal Rabecca & Ajayan Adat (on behalf of M. Manikandan)- Kadaisi Vivasayi (Best Writing)

Rishab Shetty – Kantara (Best Actor)

Sai Pallavi – Gargi (Best Actress)

Raichal Rabecca & Ajayan Adat (on behalf of M. Manikandan)- Kadaisi Vivasayi (Best Director)

Raichal Rabecca & Ajayan Adat (on behalf of M. Manikandan)- Kadaisi Vivasayi (Best Feature Film)

Special Category: Gautham Ramachandran- Gargi (Gender Sensitivity Award)

Ashwin Padmanabhan, President, Investment, Trading and Partnership at GroupM India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to witness the remarkable success of the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, which highlights the exceptional talent and unwavering dedication of the film and television industry. At GroupM, we believe in the power of storytelling to create deep and lasting connections between brands and audiences. The Critics’ Choice Awards is an embodiment of that belief, and we are proud to have been a part of this celebration of remarkable content. Our partnership with Zee Media Network has been invaluable in making this event a resounding success, and we are grateful for their support. We look forward to collaborating with Zee Media Network to continue bringing impactful content to audiences across the country.”

Mr. Abhay Ojha, CBO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “Indian Cinema has been one of the most influential sources of information, entertainment, education etc. As we enter the 110th year of Indian Cinema, we are thrilled to telecast and allow ZEE Media viewers to witness the glorious achievements of their favourite stars on camera across Zee Media channels”.

“We have successfully been able to capture the glorious moments of the CCA Awards 2023 celebrations for fans spread across the nation. The program packaging across digital and linear channels of Zee Media Network, has also encouraged stakeholders to boost brand visibility, thus enabling a larger revenue-generating opportunity,” added Mr. Anindya Khare, Marketing Head of Zee Media Corporation Limited.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild commented, “Every year, all of us at the Film Critics Guild spend months watching and curating content – the 5th Critics Choice Awards are a celebration of all that we have loved in shorts, features and streaming. We hope these awards help to showcase talent and to raise the bar for storytelling and craft.”

The Critics’ Choice is an esteemed body of reputed and credible critics from India that acknowledges the work across languages, categories, and formats. Anupama Chopra (Chairperson), Stutee Ghosh (Vice Chairperson), Shomini Sen (Secretary), Ajay Brahmatmaj, Anmol Jamwal, Bharadwaj Rangan, Bhawana Somaaya, Kunal Guha, Rohit Khilnani, Suhana Singh, Udita Jhunjhunwala amongst many other critics across print, radio, broadcast, digital are under